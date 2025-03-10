FREE Popcorn for Paddy! The Arc Cinema Preston Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day!

The Arc Cinema Preston is rolling out the green carpet this St. Patrick’s Day with a golden offer – FREE popcorn if your name is Paddy! On Monday, March 17th only.

Rodica from The Arc Cinema Rotherham says, "To celebrate the day we just wanted to have a bit of fun to make the day a little different and pay homage to our Irish roots as The Arc Cinema is an Irish based company! We are also showing Greyhound of Girl all weekend as our kid’s club showing, based off the popular novel by Roddy Doyle”

As well as this animated tale we are also showing new releases like Mickey 17, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Captain America Brave New world and Black Bag.

So, don your greenest outfit, and head to The Arc Cinema Preston for a St. Paddy’s Day to remember. But don’t forget – this offer is available for one day only, and terms and conditions apply. Be sure to check our website for full details.

Let’s make this St. Patrick’s Day pop!

For more information, visit www.arccinema.co.uk