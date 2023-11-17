Free information event for Preston residents affected by Parkinson’s

People across Lancashire who have been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s or have a connection to the condition are invited to a free event in Preston on Sunday November 19 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This event, organised by the Preston Branch of Parkinson’s UK will allow people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how to cope with symptoms, as well as provide information and advice about the support available to them locally.

This includes details about the support group and activities such as social outings and exercise classes available in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event is taking place in The Green Room between 11am and 4pm at the Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, Lancashire PR3 0BT. Admission is free and refreshments will be available. Drop in anytime throughout the day.

Parkinson's UK event

Emma Hughes, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Lancashire who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this very special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 9,000 in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire area.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK support groups.