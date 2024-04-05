Free information event for Lancashire residents affected by Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event, organised by Parkinson’s UK, will allow people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how to cope with symptoms. Attendees will also receive information and advice about the support available to them locally whilst enjoying some light refreshments.

There will also be an opportunity to meet a specialist Parkinson’s nurse, and a Parkinson's local advisor as well as learn about the current and future volunteer opportunities available with the local support groups and cafes.

Helen Sturman, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Lancashire who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this very special event.

“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The free event is taking place at the Garstang Methodist Church, Park Hill Road, Garstang, between 10:30 am - 12:30 pm on 15 May.