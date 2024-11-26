Free film clubs, art exhibition and cinema in miniature close this year’s film festival

Twin Peaks and Fargo brought to life in intricate detail form part of a free exhibition celebrating the art of storytelling at The Bay International Film Festival.

The iconic movie scenes recreated in meticulous detail showcase the magic of storytelling on a small scale alongside stunning photography capturing the essence of Morecambe Bay, selected from a 5 month long competition, now on display at The Platform, open 2pm-6pm daily until Saturday 30 November.

Miniatures creator Josh Backhouse said: “From a young age, I was captivated by the idea of transforming the images of places and props I observed on television into objects that I could physically grasp.

"The pieces presented in this exhibition demonstrate a range of subject, size, scale and techniques that are all applied in the miniature diorama works that I create. I am proud of the opportunity granted by The Bay International Film Festival to be part of this great event.”

Miniatures creator Josh Backhouse

Coming up is a screening of Unicorns produced by Morecambe’s own Philip Herd, which has just been nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) including Breakthrough Performance for actor Jason Patel. The festival is delighted to welcome Philip Herd along with Unicorns actor Jason Patel and director James Krishna Floyd - both up for BIFA awards - for the post screening Q&A on 29 November at Reel Cinema.

Also coming up are three short film programmes followed by Q&As on Women in Focus; Horror/Thriller/Sci Fi and Comedy/Light drama.

The TV festival has already seen a host of starry names appear including ‘IDEAL’ star Johnny Vegas, writer Graham Duff and producer Gill Isles; ‘Comic Strip Presents’ creator Peter Richardson; ‘The Bay’ director Daragh Carville and Dan Ryan, the actor who plays DI Tony Manning.

There are two more free Community Film Clubs taking place this week. Each event features a short film programme followed by a discussion with free refreshments. It’s a chance for the local community to share their thoughts and explore the films in a welcoming atmosphere.

Female Stories, Drama and Comedy, Wed 27 November, West End Playhouse

This curated selection showcases bold female protagonists navigating life-changing moments across different eras and landscapes, offering a powerful glimpse into the resilience and complexity of the female spirit.

Female Stories, Documentaries, Thurs 28 November, More Music

These eight short documentaries are centred around women's experiences and perspectives. The films explore diverse themes including motherhood, healthcare equality, body image, cultural identity, personal transformation, menopause, childbirth advocacy and family relationships.

Anna Henderson, festival producer, said: “Whether you're a film buff or simply curious, you'll find a friendly space to engage with the art of filmmaking and build connections through the shared love of cinema. We would urge everyone to take up these free opportunities to discover incredible short films and become part of our vibrant, inclusive community at The Bay International Film Festival.”

Also coming up are:

The Women in Focus Film Forum, Sat 30 November, Johnny's Warehouse Bar

This inspiring forum is perfect for both filmmakers and film audiences. Gain insights into women's journeys in the film industry and contribute to meaningful discussions about female perspectives in cinema.

Film Festival Awards Ceremony, Sunday 1 December, Johnny’s Warehouse Bar

The festival culminates in Morecambe’s very own ‘Oscars’ Film Festival Awards Ceremony hosted by talented writer, director, and stand-up comedian Laura McMahon.

In an effort to ensure the festival is accessible to everyone, there is also free childcare on offer for single parents. The Childcare Bursary provides a complimentary screening ticket together with three hours of childcare support paid to the provider, thanks to support from Lancaster City Council. To take up the offer, please go to www.thebayfilmfestival.com/tbiff-24/childcare-bursary

For more information & tickets, go to www.thebayfilmfestival.com