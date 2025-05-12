Free expert advice for homebuyers in Darwen

INTEREST rates are at their lowest for two years and with free expert advice available now could be the time to buy a new home in Darwen.

Elan Homes is hosting a special event at Tower Gardens on Milking Lane on May 17 and 18 when independent financial advisors will be on call to guide buyers through their options.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “We’re often asked what changes in interest rates mean and if now is a good time to buy a home. The latest rate cut is good news for buyers as it should reduce the amount of interest they’re charged when they take out a new mortgage.

“As a responsible homebuilder we feel it’s important that we help keep our customers informed about how changes to the Bank of England base rate can impact them. We’ve enlisted independent financial advisors to guide them through the changes and what it means in terms of how much they can afford to spend on a new home. They’ll be able to learn about the impact of the change in rate on their mortgage including how much their monthly repayments would be and the level of interest they’ll be charged.”

Current availability at Tower Gardens includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £229,995 to £329,995.

They feature stylish kitchens, fitted with integrated appliances, sleek modern bathrooms and a host of energy efficient features designed to help the environment while keeping utility bills low.

During the event, visitors will be able to view the show home and speak with Elan’s friendly, experienced sales team who will guide them through the different floor plans to help match them with their ideal home.

“We also have a handy mortgage checker tool on our website, which is fantastic for assessing the different mortgage options based on the size of deposit and the term of the loan without affecting your credit score,” Marie added.

The homes are ideally placed to raise a family as Lower Darwen Primary School is close by. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and the moors surrounding Darwen Tower. Blackburn and Darwen are both around three miles away, putting a range of shops, bars and restaurants within easy reach.

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

Experts will be available to speak to buyers over the weekend of May 17 and 18.

For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.