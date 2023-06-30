Free Computing Clubs across Lancashire

The Club's aim is to blend digital learning with crafts and team activities

The clubs, which have been running in the Chorley area are now extending to locations in the Ribble Valley and Burnley throughout the summer holidays.

The aim is to blend digital learning with crafts and team activities for the ultimate day of ‘edutainment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding, explained: “Over the course of a week the children will use different software to develop a range of digital skills, from coding, to animation, to design alongside offline activities to blend learning. We even use tech to get children active offline!

Each activity we have planned covers a key topic, such as nutrition and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Our aim is to get young people creative and active, whilst teaching them vital digital skills and encouraging healthy decision-making.

Judging from previous experience of running the club, we’re confident it’s going to be a huge hit!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Grogan, who founded Jam Coding added: “There are plenty of clubs that focus on sports and arts but very few, if any, that explore digital subjects.

Our clubs combine all three for a healthy balance between online and offline activities, and to ensure there is something for everyone.

It’s a great way to encourage young people to socialise, especially those who prefer to stay indoors and play video games. At our holiday clubs, we turn that gaming into a fun learning experience”.

The children also receive a free meal each day, which Jam Coding hopes will play a small part in tackling holiday hunger amid the cost of the living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One council that have worked with Jam Coding to deliver a number of clubs in Chorley, Ryan Powell the co-ordinator for the area added:

“Jam Coding offer something different to the other clubs that we can offer young people in the area.

The way technology is used to get kids active and teach them about healthy lifestyles helps us to deliver our own objectives whilst reaching young people who may otherwise not engage with the program.”

To find out more or book a place please visit: www.jamcoding.co.uk/holiday-club/