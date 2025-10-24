Free brunch for younger people living with Parkinson’s in Lancashire

Younger people with Parkinson’s from across Lancashire are invited to a free brunch in Preston next month - organised by Parkinson’s UK - to help them learn more about the condition, meet others, and find out more about local support and activities.

The ‘Brunch and beyond’ event will be held Saturday 8 November, 10:30am to 1pm, in the Guild Lounge at Deepdale Preston North End Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston, PR1 6RU. The event is aimed at younger people living with Parkinson’s (aged 66 and younger) and their family and friends.

Activities will include a Neuro Moves taster session led by LPM Dance, and a breathwork activity with Valour Physiotherapy.

Helen Sturman, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock at any age, but a diagnosis at a younger age can bring unique challenges. Balancing work, family life, and future plans while adapting to living with the condition can be especially difficult for some younger people and their loved ones.

We know that accessing the right information, resources, and connecting with others can make a huge difference, that’s why I’m delighted we’re hosting this event in Preston. I would encourage any younger people living locally with Parkinson’s to come along and find out more.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 2,960 people in Lancashire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Book your free place via the short form at: rb.gy/podx1d or email: [email protected]. More information about the brunch is also available on the Parkinson’s UK website.