Free Advice For First Time Buyers In Lancashire
The roadshow will kick-off at Priory Gardens in Burscough this Saturday (January 20) and then move on to Mill Green in Warton and Cross Fields in Catterall the following week (January 27), with the final event at Stonebridge Fold in Longridge on February 3.
Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “January is always a busy period for the housing market and already this year we’ve seen a resurgence in enquiries from first time buyers. Half of the homes we’ve sold in recent weeks have been to people starting out. They’ve seen lenders start dropping their interest rates on mortgages and recognise that this will reduce their monthly repayments.
“We understand that buying your first home is a big decision and that would-be homeowners often have the same questions they want to ask. It’s why we’re organising Snug Saturdays, a roadshow that will tour our developments to offer expert advice to first time buyers. They’ll be able to chat to independent financial advisors with access to the entire mortgage market. They’ll be able to provide free advice on the products currently available, including green mortgages, which could result in more competitive interest rates, and are only available on energy efficient homes like ours. We also appreciate that the cost of living can make saving for a deposit tricky. With that in mind, we have a range of incentives available, including the offer of a deposit top up.”
Between the four developments, there’s a good choice of three and four-bedroom homes available, with current prices from £224,995.
Whichever location is chosen, Anwyl’s new homes in Lancashire combine traditional exteriors with modern interiors.
Anwyl’s Snug Saturday first time buyer roadshow will take place at:
- Priory Gardens in Burscough on Saturday, January 20
- Mill Green in Warton and Cross Fields in Catterall on January 27
- Stonebridge Fold in Longridge on February 3.