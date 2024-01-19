Free Advice For First Time Buyers In Lancashire

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “January is always a busy period for the housing market and already this year we’ve seen a resurgence in enquiries from first time buyers. Half of the homes we’ve sold in recent weeks have been to people starting out. They’ve seen lenders start dropping their interest rates on mortgages and recognise that this will reduce their monthly repayments.

“We understand that buying your first home is a big decision and that would-be homeowners often have the same questions they want to ask. It’s why we’re organising Snug Saturdays, a roadshow that will tour our developments to offer expert advice to first time buyers. They’ll be able to chat to independent financial advisors with access to the entire mortgage market. They’ll be able to provide free advice on the products currently available, including green mortgages, which could result in more competitive interest rates, and are only available on energy efficient homes like ours. We also appreciate that the cost of living can make saving for a deposit tricky. With that in mind, we have a range of incentives available, including the offer of a deposit top up.”