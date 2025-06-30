Free advice for first time buyers in Darwen

FIRST time buyers in Darwen are invited to a special event that could help them step onto the property ladder.

Elan Homes is hosting a special event at Tower Gardens over the weekend of July 5 and 6 for aspiring homeowners.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “Buying your first home is a big move and there’s lot to think about including the type of property you want and need, to the size of the deposit you put down and the monthly mortgage repayments and energy bills. Having access to expert advice is crucial and our friendly, experienced sales team are happy to help throughout the buying journey. Independent financial advisors, with access to the entire mortgage market, will be on hand to explain the different mortgage products available and what the latest interest rates mean for buyers. We can also recommend solicitors who’ll manage the legal side of the purchase.”

Current availability at Tower Gardens includes three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £279,995.

Selected homes are available with a £10,000 deposit boost, subject to terms and conditions.

“Ahead of the event, we’d encourage buyers to use the mortgage checker on our website to help assess their finances,” Marie added.

“It’s a great tool as they simply input the purchase price, how much they’re looking to borrow and over how many years and it works out what the monthly mortgage repayments would be based on a range of interest rates. The beauty of it is that it doesn’t impact on credit scores

A future phase of Tower Gardens is due to be released for sale later this year, offering a choice of two and three-bedroom homes to cater for local housing needs. Interest in these homes is expected to be high.

Elan’s new homes are close to Lower Darwen Primary School, making Tower Gardens ideal for families or those planning to have children. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and the moors surrounding Darwen Tower. Blackburn and Darwen are both around three miles away, putting a range of shops, bars and restaurants within easy reach.

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. First time buyers are invited to join Elan over the weekend of July 5 and 6. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.