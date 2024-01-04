Frankie & Benny’s launch massive New Year sale - five things for a fiver
The incredible deal has been put together by Frankie and Benny’s in a bid to tackle the cost of living crisis.
In the weeks after Christmas we are always feeling the pinch and inflation means that families are feeling the pinch more than ever.
So, Frankie and Benny’s, the ultimate family friendly restaurant known for its ‘Best Ever Burger’, pizzas and delicious meatballs, is celebrating the the start of 2024 with this incredible offer.
For two weeks in January (Jan 8 - 21) the Frankie’s Fiver’s offer is the most delicious January sale of the new year!
Guests can enjoy the Classic Burger (usually costs £13.10 ), Cheeseburger (usually costs £13.10 ), BBQ Chicken Burger (usually costs £14.20 ), Classic Dog (usually costs £12.00 ) and Vegan Dog (usually costs £14.20) from the main menu for £5 between Monday and Friday .
To redeem the offer all you have yo do is present a valid promotion code sent via email post booking to your server at the point of ordering. All extras, including toppings, to be paid for in full and the offer is not valid on the Breakfast, Kids, Lunch and Dinner Set menus or Event menus.
A spokesperson for Frankie & Benny’s said: “At Frankie & Benny’s we wanted to celebrate the start of the New Year in a way we mean to go on with great food at great prices. In the weeks after Christmas we are all feeing the pinch but with our ‘Five for a Fiver’ deal this means you can still enjoy eating out with friends and family at a price that is designed to be family friendly. Happy New Year to all our customers and get ready for a great year!”
Frankie and Benny’s Full Terms and conditions: https://www.frankieandbennys.com/terms