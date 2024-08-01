Four villages to take part in Scarecrow Festival
The festival was the idea of Elswick resident Kate Nisbet. She said “ I just thought it was a nice ide for Elswick. Elswick has a thriving arts and crafts community, we regularly have art displayed around the village from Post-box toppers to crocheted Christmas tree. So, the idea of scarecrow festival seemed a great idea”
When they started to share the idea on social media, the other villages wanted to join in. Representatives from the communities got together and the Four Villages Scarecrow Festival was born. Singleton Village have had one before but changed the time to join together with the other villages.scarecro
There will be maps produced in each village showing the location of the scarecrows, so visitors can do the full Four Villages tour.
Organisers are overwhelmed by the response of residents and hope to cooperate on other projects through the year
