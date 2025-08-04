Former Footballing Pro, Emile Heskey Surprises Young Footy Fans at Wigan Summer Camp

A group of young footballers couldn’t believe their luck when national football star Emile Heskey dropped by their summer camp to run a coaching session. The former Wigan Athletic and England Striker, who banked an impressive 62 caps for the national team, thrilled young fans by making a surprise appearance at a Kellogg’s Football Camp at Dean Trust School, Wigan.

Emile shared his footballing prowess with the budding young footballers, coaching them through his favourite football drills from his days as a pro, and offering advice on how they can master their skills on the pitch.

He lit up faces by sharing stories from his impressive career that spanned nearly two decades, including scoring over 100 Premier League goals, lifting the FA Cup, and his historic goal that clinched England’s famous 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Germany in 2001.

Emile’s visit comes as Kellogg’s Football Camps kick off at clubs nationwide this month in partnership with the English Football League (EFL), Manchester City FC, Celtic FC and Rangers FC, offering kids a fun way to stay active and train like their sporting heroes this summer.

The camps, which are led by FA-qualified coaches, are open for girls and boys aged 5-15 at over 150 locations across the UK from now until 5th September. From Bristol to Blackpool, London to Luton and Glasgow to Grimsby, kids across the country have the chance to lace up their boots where their football idols play.

To encourage kids to reap the benefits of getting outside and playing sport this summer, and support parents with rising childcare fees, Kellogg’s is offering up 30,000 FREE camp places, with thousands of spaces still up for grabs.

Emile Heskey said: “It’s been fantastic to return to Wigan and to be back amongst the heart of the community. Helping the local kids train, and hearing about their aspirations, has brought back such fond memories of my own football journey.

“I think encouraging kids to get into sport from an early age is so important. Not just to stay active, but as a great way for them to build confidence and develop skills they’ll carry with them for life - all whilst having fun outdoors.

“As a parent, I know how hard it can be to keep kids entertained during the holidays. Kellogg’s Football Camps are running at over 70 community clubs nationwide until September, with thousands of free places up for grabs - so there’s plenty of opportunities for kids to play the beautiful game this summer!”

The return of the popular camps comes as research commissioned by Kellogg’s reveals that almost two thirds (61%) of parents admit they struggle to keep kids active during school holidays and 42% are concerned about the rising cost of activities. Kellogg’s Football Camps offer an accessible and fun way to keep young children moving throughout the summer holidays withoutbreaking the bank.

A free football camp place could be hiding in your cupboard - To secure a spot at an upcoming camp, parents simply need to use the on-pack QR code from a promotional box of Kellogg's cereal to sign up at www.kelloggsfc.com. T&C’s apply.