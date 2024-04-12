Foot stomping gospel band coming to Lancashire
Garstang Free Methodist Church, in conjunction with Origin Scotland, are proud to announce an upcoming concert by the aptly named Foot Stomping Gospel Band at 7:30pm on 18th May 2024 at the Church building on Windsor Road, Garstang.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A double-first, this is the first music concert to be held by the Church since major renovation works on their building and it is also the first time the band, which is based in Scotland, has played south of the border.