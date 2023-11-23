News you can trust since 1886
Flixton Care Home’s Festive Christmas Market coming soon

De Brook Lodge care home in Flixton is looking forward to welcoming the community to their festive Christmas Market on Saturday December 2.
By Terri KiddContributor
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
From 1pm, all are welcome to join the residents at De Brook Lodge to browse stalls from local businesses, enjoy live entertainment from Flixton Community Brass Band and Bob Young, and pop into Santa’s Grotto to tell him a Christmas wish.

89-year-old resident, Beryl O’Neill, said: “My favourite thing about Christmas is everyone being together. I can’t wait to browse all the different stalls and see the children having fun.”

Complete with festive treats and Christmas carols, De Brook Lodge’s Christmas Market is an event not to be missed.

Christmas at De Brook Lodge. Photo: Ideal CarehomesChristmas at De Brook Lodge. Photo: Ideal Carehomes
Christmas at De Brook Lodge. Photo: Ideal Carehomes

Alan Eyres, the Home Manager at De Brook Lodge, added: “Christmas is always a joyful time at De Brook Lodge; our residents are very excited to welcome everyone to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us!

“All are welcome, so please bring along your families for lots of festive fun.”

De Brook Lodge’s Christmas Market will take place at the home on Irlam Road, Flixton, Manchester, M41 6NA.

To find out more, or to reserve Professional Care Worker Week lunch, please call 0161 755 9750, email debro[email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

De Brook Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 52 en-suite bedrooms and state-of-the-art facilities, it is proud to be rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

