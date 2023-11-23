Flixton Care Home’s Festive Christmas Market coming soon

De Brook Lodge care home in Flixton is looking forward to welcoming the community to their festive Christmas Market on Saturday December 2.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From 1pm, all are welcome to join the residents at De Brook Lodge to browse stalls from local businesses, enjoy live entertainment from Flixton Community Brass Band and Bob Young, and pop into Santa’s Grotto to tell him a Christmas wish.

89-year-old resident, Beryl O’Neill, said: “My favourite thing about Christmas is everyone being together. I can’t wait to browse all the different stalls and see the children having fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete with festive treats and Christmas carols, De Brook Lodge’s Christmas Market is an event not to be missed.

Christmas at De Brook Lodge. Photo: Ideal Carehomes

Alan Eyres, the Home Manager at De Brook Lodge, added: “Christmas is always a joyful time at De Brook Lodge; our residents are very excited to welcome everyone to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us!

“All are welcome, so please bring along your families for lots of festive fun.”

De Brook Lodge’s Christmas Market will take place at the home on Irlam Road, Flixton, Manchester, M41 6NA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, or to reserve Professional Care Worker Week lunch, please call 0161 755 9750, email debro[email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.