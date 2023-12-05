Fleur Couture hosts exclusive wreath making event at Keld

Known for its annual wreath making events, local florist Fleur Couture, has announced Thursday December 7 as this year’s date for the diary and is teaming up with leading sustainable homebuilder, Northstone, who will host the workshop at their Keld development in Barrowford.

Guests will enjoy mulled wine and mince pies while making their festive wreaths and will have the opportunity to have a private tour of Keld’s award-winning show homes and get a small insight into life in this newly formed Barrowford community.

With only eight tickets available for the exclusive event, which costs £35 per person and starts at 6.30pm, anyone interested is being encouraged to reserve their space now.

Commenting on the event Raul Garcia, Sales Executive at Keld said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Fleur Couture to host one of its highly-anticipated annual wreath making events. Our sales office – The Huddle – will be full of festive spirit and will make the perfect space to get creating!

“We also welcome the chance to show any interested attendees around our show homes which will be decorated for the festive season and are fantastic for showcasing the style, quality and eco-leading features each and every home on site has been built with.”

Once complete, Keld will feature 239 homes in a variety of two, three and four-bedroom styles available across 10 different house types, with all homes boasting eco-friendly features as standard such as triple glazed Velfac windows, increased insulation and an intelligent heating system.

Jessica Hudson, owner at Fleur Couture added: “Our wreath making event is such a lovely evening and is guaranteed to leave you feeling full of festive joy! Every year they are a sellout event so act now to secure your space!”

