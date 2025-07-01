Five not-so-obvious travel tips for Lancastrians going to Seville this summer

Welcoming over three million tourists each year, Seville is the third most visited city in Spain and the most visited in the Andalusia region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as no surprise, with the delicious local delicacies, cultural traditions, Moorish history and architecture, multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and charming horse-drawn carriages. If you don’t mind walking, the best way to explore Seville is on foot with GuruWalk.

This article will explore five not-so-obvious travel tips for those going to Seville this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Don't Squeeze Too Much Into One Day

Seville

Although it's tempting to pack all three of Seville's amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Cathedral, Alcázar Palace, and the Archivo de Indias museum - into one day, it's not advisable if you want to experience each of them properly.

Firstly, tickets for both the Cathedral and Alcázar are for a specific entry time, and if you arrive late, you might be turned away. This means you could find yourself rushing through the first site to ensure you arrive at the second site on time.

In addition, both sites also require a lot of walking and climbing. You need at least half a day to explore Alcázar and its gardens, whilst the Cathedral's Giralda Tower can only be accessed by climbing approximately 100 meters, which can take a while during hot weather.

That being said, the Archivo General de Indias takes less time to explore and can be done on the same day as one of the other sites. Even the guided tours take under two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. You Can Get Free Tickets To Major Attractions

Each week, the Cathedral offers 100 free tickets that allow access to the Cathedral and the Giralda Tower. There are 20 tickets available each day, from Monday to Friday, valid for entry between 2pm and 3pm. These tickets can be secured on the official Cathedral website and are, unsurprisingly, in high demand.

In addition, the Alcázar has free entrance for an hour on Mondays, between 6pm and 7pm from April to September and between 4pm and 5pm from October to March. Reserve these free tickets on the official palace website.

3. Beware Of Spring Festivals

Spring is an ideal time to visit Seville, with cooler average temperatures, fewer crowds, and streets filled with orange blossoms. However, it's worth noting that springtime also welcomes Seville's two biggest festivals.

The first is Semana Santa (Holy Week), which draws enormous crowds to the streets to witness the various protests and events. The next is the Seville Fair, which celebrates Andalucian customs and cuisine with a good measure of drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dates for both festivals change every year but are usually between the end of March and the middle of May. Whilst you may want to experience these cultural events for yourself, you can expect larger crowds and more expensive accommodation so be prepared.

4. Prepare For Later Meal Times

Just like most cities in Spain, restaurants in Seville open at very rigid and specific times.

In most cases, restaurants will be open for lunch - the main meal for most Andalucians - between 1pm and 3pm and then closed until 8pm. By 9:30pm, restaurants will be packed with locals and tourists who have come out to eat a light dinner of tapas.

If you're used to eating lunch or dinner at different times, buy some supermarket snacks to keep you going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. A Kiss On The Cheek Is Normal

When you meet a local, they are likely to give you a light peck on either cheek. Two men will just greet each other with a firm handshake, but with any other gender combination, the two-kiss rule applies.

This can be unusual if you come from a place where personal space is valued, but it is an entirely normal part of Spanish etiquette.

Ready For A Summer In Seville?

Seville is an excellent destination for your European city break this summer, with many amazing attractions to visit and a lot of history to immerse yourself in. Just remember to be mindful of locals and their culture.

Luckily, Seville has an airport with daily flights from the United Kingdom. You can easily travel from the airport to the city centre by taking the bus, which takes approximately 25 to 35 minutes.