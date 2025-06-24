Final preparations underway for Longridge Show

Longridge Show is just under two weeks away and the best value agricultural fair in the area is gearing up for another family friendly day of activities and exhibits.

An army of volunteers have put in months of preparation for the show which takes place on Saturday, July 5 with the showground opening to the public at 10am.

Last year, more than 6,000 visitors came through the gates for its comprehensive offer of animal exhibits, craft and horticultural tents, artisan market stalls, food court offer, vintage vehicles, children’s activities, and the finale tractor display for which the show is renowned.

Longridge Show will be sponsored by James Hall & Co. Ltd for a third year, and the company will be supporting the showground’s café with food and water as well as having catering options on the food court.

A thank you event for volunteers who support Longridge Show.

The company’s vintage truck will be on the showground, as will one of James Hall & Co. Ltd’s modern fleet of SPAR trucks that service its network of stores across the North of England six days a week.

Tickets for the show are on sale now with the fantastic value early bird rate for adults at £8 and children for £5 which includes access to all activities.

Longridge Show will run until 4pm in the afternoon before the site transforms into the venue for an evening of music and entertainment as Glas Fest takes over at 6pm.

Graham Kelsall, Treasurer at Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Society, said: “We are extremely excited for this year’s Longridge Show. More than 3,000 volunteering hours go into delivering the event which we are incredibly grateful for as it helps make it the brilliant and affordable day out for families that it is.

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd (centre right), with Graham Kelsall (centre left) and Alison Goossens (right), Treasurer and Secretary of Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Society respectively, with friend of the show Lorraine Walmsley (left).

“Volunteering hours come from right across the Longridge community. These include our own committee members, Young Farmers, Rotary Club, the Air and Army Cadets, members of St Lawrence with St Paul’s Church, and the Longridge Field Day team. There is also a tremendous amount of volunteering from individuals not associated to groups.

“One of the avenues we are particularly proud of is our engagement of the Probation Service and members of society who can utilise their Community Payback sentences in helping us prepare the showground for show day.

“We are also hugely appreciative of the sponsorship from James Hall & Co. Ltd and the generous continuity of this support is important to the success of show.”

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “It is a pleasure to sponsor Longridge Show again. We are a family business with a proud Lancashire heritage and a passion for supporting local.

“Many of our colleagues who work at our SPAR Distribution just down the road live in the Longridge area and we really value how the show brings people together as a community show delivered by the community for the community.”

Advance tickets can be purchased from the Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Society website, or people can pay to enter the showground on the day.

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.