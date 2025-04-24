Final countdown begins for Preston Weekender – last chance to grab your tickets!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown has officially begun. With just one week to go, the final few tickets for the Preston Weekender are disappearing fast — with just 10% of tickets remaining for the Saturday gig!

Organisers are urging music fans, from Preston and beyond, not to miss this.

Set to be the biggest and boldest edition yet, this year’s Weekender promises a full-blown city centre takeover, transforming the heart of the city into a vibrant hub of music, colour, and celebration.

Mark Whittle, from BID Preston, who are co-organisers of the event, said: “This isn’t just a gig — it’s a full-scale celebration of everything that makes Preston incredible.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops with a phenomenal line-up, huge production, and a city-wide energy that you won’t find anywhere else. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, this really is your final call.”

With legendary DJ Pete Tong headlining Saturday, supported by Sam Divine, and multimillion selling Embrace topping the bill on Sunday, backed up by festival favourites, Elvana, plus the brilliant Ferocious Dog, the Weekender is packed with wall-to-wall talent that’ll have the city resonating all weekend long.

The Weekender would not be possible without city centre businesses lending their support to the event, with event-goers being encouraged to give a bit back and support local business before and after the gigs!

“The atmosphere is going to be electric,” Mark added. “We’re bringing massive names, incredible local acts, and an unbeatable vibe right into the heart of Preston. It's going to be an unforgettable weekend.”

“From the moment the gates open, you’ll feel it — the energy, the excitement, the buzz.”

“This is what Preston does best, coming together to celebrate our city. But don’t wait — tickets are flying. If you’re not in, you will miss out.”

With production scaled up across the board — from eye-popping visuals to chest-thumping sound — the Preston Weekender is set to deliver a truly epic experience.

Sarah Threlfall, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Community and Wellbeing at Preston City Council, co-organisers of this year’s event, said: "Preston Weekender is a brilliant showcase of our city's vibrant spirit.

“Events like this not only bring world-class talent to our doorstep but also shine a spotlight on the fantastic local businesses and community that make Preston so special. We’re proud to support the Preston Weekender and I’d encourage everyone to be part of it. It’s going to be a memorable weekend."

Grab last minute tickets, whilst you can, at ThePrestonWeekender.com