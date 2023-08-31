Filming begins for Lancashire based short comedy film

The film, which stars North West actors India Barnett, Geoff Baron, Frances Broudie-Oldridge and Anne Baron, follows the story of a reluctant children’s entertainer, Alice, who thinks her life has hit the bottom - until she accidentally kills her neighbour Thomas with her car and his ghost convinces her to hide his body. With the body decomposing, and the neighbours getting suspicious, they need a plan to keep Alice out of prison, and Thomas’ soul away from his nagging wife’s.

Preston based writer Susan Moffat, said, ‘Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and I’m really fortunate to have such a supportive team behind me to bring my vision to life. We had a great weekend shooting the first scenes in Fleetwood, and I can’t wait to get back on set again this week.’

Wasp Video was established in 2008 by Director of Photography John Corrin, and the company works hard to produce affordable music videos for bands and artists across the country, as well as producing short films. As a production company, they are focused on showcasing locations in Lancashire, and employing North West based actors.

Happily Ever Afterlife - Short Comedy Film