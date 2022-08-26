WWE NXT star Wade Barrett issues update on his commentary future and refuses to rule out long-awaited return to the ring
Wrestling star Wade Barrett has announced he has signed an extended deal with sports entertainment giants WWE.
The Penwortham star, real name Stu Bennett, has been a commentator for the company’s NXT show since returning in 2020.
Now he’s signed a new two-year contract to continue his role as an announcer having last fought in the ring back in 2016.
“I’ve just hit my two-year anniversary and have just signed a new two-year contract,” Barrett told BT Sport.
“I’m very happy. August 2020 is when I came back and last week I agreed the new deal. I’m really happy to be staying with WWE and continuing in my role with NXT.
“I’m thrilled to be in that environment and love it.”
Huge PNE fan Barrett has also dabbled in acting and featured as a prominent figure in ITV’s short-lived reboot of World of Sport Wrestling.
The news comes with WWE set to hold their first major PPV offering in the UK for several years.
‘Clash at the Castle’ takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, September 3. Whether Barrett features on the show at all remains to be seen.
In terms of a potential in-ring return one day, Barrett admitted it will always be a case of ‘never say never’.
“My body’s good, I’ve always said I’m fit, healthy and I’m feeling good,” the 42-year-old said.
“If the right opportunity presents itself then maybe we’re going to see Wade Barrett return in the ring one day.
“I’m not chasing anything. I love my gig in NXT, it’s the happiest I’ve ever been so I don’t have this desperate itch I’m trying to scratch.
“That having been said, I don’t think you ever really retire when you’re a wrestler.”