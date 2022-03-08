The nearly three-hour long film oozes menace and slick direction and Pattinson is incredible as The Batman and his alter ago, an emo-styled Bruce Wayne.

And look out for Colin Farrell in heavy make-up as The Penguin. Well worth a watch.

Here’s what else is on at Vue Cinema, Preston this week (March 8-13).

Check here for film times and days.

1. Uncharted Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada Photo: Trailer Photo Sales

2. The Godfather: Part II Needs no introduction and possibly the best film in Francis Ford Coppola's acclaimed trilogy Photo: Trailer Photo Sales

3. The Duke 'The Duke' is a moving true story that celebrates a man who was determined to live a meaningful life. Set in 1961, it follows the story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, who stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington Photo: Trailer Photo Sales

4. Death On The Nile Detective Hercule Poirot turns to Egypt where he must work out who killed a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh becomes Poirot again, directing and starring alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer Photo: Trailer Photo Sales