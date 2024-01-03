The trailer for a ‘mockumentary,’ set in Padiham Leisure Centre and starring home grown star Alice Barry, who starred in the hit TV show ‘Shameless,’ has landed.

‘The Baths,’ which has been written and directed by Burnley born actor Jack Hartley, focuses on a day in the life of staff working at a local swimming baths which is under threat due to proposed plans for a modernised leisure complex. The pilot episode centres around the complicated dynamics between staff members at fictional 'Gorple Baths' as they all compete to win the title of 'Employee of the Month’ which is heavily impacting on the usual footfall, so the management are doing all they can to keep it a float.

Fifty per cent of the cast were members at the leisure centre given a shot at fame. The show's producer is Rosie Ford and production company behind the pilot, Zomdic Films Ltd, are taking it round to TV broadcasting companies in hope of securing support for a six part series.

Jack said: “We are in the process of arranging a local premiere in Burnley at Reel Cinema with the support of Padiham Leisure Centre and the Burnley Leisure Group.

“The tone of the show is very much so inspired by the work of Peter Kay, Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash. I felt like it was time for a new northern comedy and this concept/premise had been jumping out at me for some time.

“The intention now is to convince a major broadcasting company that this is a show worth supporting being made. Ideally I would develop a six part series and get that made then take it from there.

“If all goes to plan I’ll be keeping the people of Burnley at the forefront of my mind when it comes to casting and I would love to arrange some open casting days to generate opportunities for local people who may never of acted before.”

