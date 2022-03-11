This was the reaction after Chorley's Aaron Willis got fired by Lord Sugar on The Apprentice last night

Lord Sugar summoned Aaron and the other remaining candidates for the final task of the series, where he challenged them to create and brand a new baby food, then pitch and sell it to leading retailers.

As project manager for the task, the former RAF pilot headed to the kitchen to create his team’s baby food, but the tiny taste testers found his recipe a bit hard to stomach.

Watch the toddlers’ funny reactions as they sample the candidates’ baby food in our video player.

Chorley's Aaron Willis was fired by Lord Sugar in last night's episode of The Apprentice. Pic credit: BBC/The Apprentice

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar had plenty to chew over but didn’t hold back, saying Aaron’s baby food was “one of the worst products he has ever seen”.

The 38-year-old from Buckshaw fought his case but found himself on Lord Sugar’s chopping block, along with Akeem Bundu-Kamara, as the pair were told, “You’re fired!”

But not everyone agreed with Lord Sugar’s decision…

"Not watching @TheApprentice anymore,” tweeted one viewer. “This lot left should NEVER be in the last few. Bring back Aaron Willis. Alan Sugar made wrong choice.”

Lord Sugar and his toddler taste testers were less than impressed with Aaron's pureed baby food. Pic: BBC

@Ratofthenorth tweeted: “Didn't like the way Aaron got fired on the @bbcapprentice. Didn't even get to say his piece in the taxi. He was a leading candidate upto this week. Deserved better!

"I thought he was a certain finalist. Either way the way it was done was brutal wasn't it, he deserved to be treated better.”

“Me neither,” said @tashhouseman. “Given he recognised the screw up, and given he has performed so well, would have been nice to recognise that every leader does that at some point and owning it is the difference.”

@djadesands said: “Definitely a likeable chap Aaron, and it's a pity it's the end of the road, but the baby food did look a bit grim..! I think it was the rice that did the damage.”

“The babies faces when eating Aaron's stodge had me in hysterics,” said @WillSmibert.

