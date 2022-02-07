These are the films showing at Preston's Vue Cinema during the Spring half-term

Death On the Nile (12A)

Detective Hercule Poirot turns to Egypt where he must work out who killed a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh becomes Poirot again, directing and starring alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel of the same name and sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Unchartered (12A)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Branagh is Hercule Poirot in Death On The Nile

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

Marry Me (12A)

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher - total strangers who agree to marry.

Fireheart (animated)

Rumble looks set to be the next big animated smash hit

Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen.

Rumble (animated)

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Dog (tbc)

Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.