Star Wars: Andor and Narcos star Diego Luna on set filming in Cleveleys as fans come out in force

Production company E&E Industries and nearby security guards have kept tight-lipped about which series is being filmed in Cleveleys so far.

But the arrival of Diego Luna on set this week appears to have confirmed the series is indeed Star Wars: Andor, an upcoming 12-part series created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+.

Andor is the prequel to hit film Rogue One, following the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the flick.

Mexican actor Diego Luna, 41, who also starred as cartel leader Miguel Gallardo in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, has been confirmed as reprising his role as Andor.

As fans of Star Wars will know, Andor is a soldier, pilot, and intelligence officer who joins a Rebel mission to stay plans for the Death Star, a superweapon built by the Galactic Empire – and used by Darth Vader to destroy planets.

Road closures remain in place on sections of the Prom until May 11 while filming takes place.

But the closures didn't stop eager fans coming out in the rain to spot Rebel leader Luna today, and production carried on despite the wet and windy weather.

