Silent film classic Nosferatu to be shown at Morecambe Winter Gardens on Halloween
Yorkshire Silent Film Festival, More Music, and Morecambe Winter Gardens presents: Nosferatu, a silent film classic with live music for Halloween, at Morecambe Winter Gardens , this Sunday, October 31.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:45 pm
Nosferatu was the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and a silent film horror classic that still has the power to creep audiences out 99 years later.
Morecambe’s own Off The Rails Creative Jazz Orchestra will improvise an atmospheric live score and the whole event takes place on Halloween in Morecambe’s most beautiful, atmospheric old theatre, the Winter Gardens.
Nosferatu (certificate PG) runs from 7.30pm-9.15pm. Tickets £12.50/£10/£8/£5 and free for 18 and under.
Book here or at Morecambe Visitor Information Centre.