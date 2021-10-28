Silent film classic Nosferatu to be shown at Morecambe Winter Gardens on Halloween.

Nosferatu was the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and a silent film horror classic that still has the power to creep audiences out 99 years later.

Morecambe’s own Off The Rails Creative Jazz Orchestra will improvise an atmospheric live score and the whole event takes place on Halloween in Morecambe’s most beautiful, atmospheric old theatre, the Winter Gardens.

Nosferatu (certificate PG) runs from 7.30pm-9.15pm. Tickets £12.50/£10/£8/£5 and free for 18 and under.

