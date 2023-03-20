Taylor Fay plays the character of Alby Rollins in the American fantasy series based on a series of books by Leigh Bardugo called Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology.

The story centres around orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. All eight episodes of the first season premiered in April, 2021, and the second season, which only began last week, is already winning rave reviews and a huge fan base.

Young Burnley actor Taylor Fay on the set of hit Netflix show 'Shadow and Bone'

Taylor’s mum Laura Bell said: “The show was filmed in Budapest this time last year. Although he only appears in two episodes Taylor plays a key role and he has won himself quite a few fans already.”

Acting comes naturally to this gifted youngster who last year was on the red carpet with 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame after he was cast in the thriller 'Last Light.’ Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also starred in the series, based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, about a family's desperate bid to reunite against a background of chaos as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.

And in June this year Taylor will star in a show about the life of comedian Alan Carr. ‘Changing Ends’ is an ITVX comedy made by the multi-award winning Baby Cow Productions. Alan will star in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell. And Taylor Fay plays his younger brother Gary.