Preston-born Ranvir Singh to host new ITV game show after 'quitting Good Morning Britain role'

The Preston-born presenter announced that filming for 'Riddiculous' would begin in May before putting out a casting call for the new ITV series.

It came after sources suggested the former UCLan student had handed in her notice as political editor late last year in favour of a 'new challenge'.

Ranvir, 44, took to Instagram to announce the details of her upcoming TV project, leaving fans delighted.

ITV has commissioned a new daytime quiz show format which will be hosted by Ranvir Singh.

She wrote: "EXCITED! Casting Now! Brand new ITV quiz on the lookout for fun, energetic and outgoing teams of two.

"Thousands of pounds up for grabs! Apply now: Filming takes place in Manchester in May 2022.

"Must be 18 or over to apply."

From producers East Media, the show will be hosted by Ranvir, with Henry Lewis joining as 'Riddlemaster'.

The show will combine "verbal and visual riddles", with teams tasked with cracking the clues and solving general knowledge trivia.

After three rounds, the teams will be whittled down, with only one pair of contestants making it through to the finale to face Henry's Riddle Run.

They will then go up against the clock to solve a series of unique, fast-paced riddles - and get the chance to gamble their prize pot on double or nothing on the final riddle.

Ranvir said: "Hosting Riddiculous for ITV is a dream come true! I cannot wait to meet the contestants and see them try to solve the Riddles from Henry."

Henry added: "I am truly honoured to be co-hosting this terrific new show alongside the awesome Ranvir Singh.

"The format is brilliant and the whole team are a delight to work with.

"I can't wait to get started."

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe, said: "I'm delighted that we have secured Ranvir Singh to present this brand new quiz format.

"With Ranvir hosting and our Riddlemaster setting the riddles, the quiz will be packed with hilarious and unexpected answers, entertaining viewers and encouraging them to play along at home."

Click HERE to apply for the show.

