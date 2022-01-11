Preston actor lands starring role in Channel 4's Hollyoaks as part of new family

Former Preston College student Matthew McGivern won the role after auditioning for the part in September.

It will be his first TV role after graduating from the Guildford School of Acting in Surrey last summer and will see him move back to the North West to join the Hollyoaks cast and crew in Liverpool.

Matthew plays the part of Sam, the son of a new family called the Chen-Williams, and made his first appearance when the family were introduced to viewers over Christmas.

He said: "I am thrilled and super excited to be joining such a long-running and established television programme. I am very much looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

"It’s been a crazy couple of months, so keep your eyes peeled in 2022 for what we get up to in the village!"

Before studying at Preston College in Fulwood, Matthew attended Saint Bede's Catholic High School in Lytham.

After landing his upcoming role in Hollyoaks, the school said: "Matthew made an outstanding contribution to the performing arts during his time at Saint Bede's. We are very proud of him and wish him every success in his new role and future career."

Matthew plays the part of Sam (bottom left), the son of a new family called the Chen-Williams, who were introduced to viewers over Christmas