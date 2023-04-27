The feel-good biopic of Burnley and Pendle businessman Dave Fishwick, which premiered at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, will be followed up with a second outing, this time following Dave’s crusade against payday lenders.

Although the production is in its infancy – no details of the cast have yet been announced or even decided – we do know that young British director Chris Foggin will again take the helm.

Bank of Dave, which told the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, featured Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

The film was an immediate hit on Netlfix in the UK and is soon to be shown on Netflix in Australia, New Zealand and other countries. It is also set to be released in independent US cinemas and is being shown on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “I’m not allowed to say too much yet but it’s incredibly exciting to hear that Netflix want to make a sequel. Not many people have a film made about them while they’re still living and I will have two!

“Without giving too much away, the film will focus on my battle with payday loan lenders, which was covered in an earlier TV series I made. It’s incredible.”