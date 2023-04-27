News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
2 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
5 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Netflix announces Bank of Dave movie sequel

Burnley-based Netflix hit Bank of Dave has drummed up so much interest worldwide, the US-based streaming giant has just written a cheque for a hotly-anticipated sequel.

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The feel-good biopic of Burnley and Pendle businessman Dave Fishwick, which premiered at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, will be followed up with a second outing, this time following Dave’s crusade against payday lenders.

Although the production is in its infancy – no details of the cast have yet been announced or even decided – we do know that young British director Chris Foggin will again take the helm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bank of Dave, which told the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, featured Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Most Popular
Read More
Remastered Bank of Dave television series is trending on Netflix

The film was an immediate hit on Netlfix in the UK and is soon to be shown on Netflix in Australia, New Zealand and other countries. It is also set to be released in independent US cinemas and is being shown on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “I’m not allowed to say too much yet but it’s incredibly exciting to hear that Netflix want to make a sequel. Not many people have a film made about them while they’re still living and I will have two!

“Without giving too much away, the film will focus on my battle with payday loan lenders, which was covered in an earlier TV series I made. It’s incredible.”

As we revealed, Netflix UK is currently featuring the original documentary series that proved the inspiration for the movie.

Related topics:BurnleyNetflixReel Cinema