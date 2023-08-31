News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

National Cinema Day: See a films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Equalizer 3 for £3.00 this Saturday 2 September at the Flower Bowl

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre in Preston is offering movie tickets for only £3 on Saturday 2, September to help celebrate National Cinema Day.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre in Preston is offering movie tickets for only £3 on Saturday 2, September to help celebrate National Cinema Day.

The special offer applies to all films on all screens showing throughout the day. Choose from a selection of big blockbuster hits including Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Equalizer 3, Elemental and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Read More
Giant stag sculpture 'stolen from busy South Ribble roundabout with an angle gri...
See a films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Equalizer 3 for £3.00.See a films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Equalizer 3 for £3.00.
See a films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Equalizer 3 for £3.00.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets can be booked online in advance. There is a 50p booking fee for films booked online.

The Flower Bowl Venue Manager Emily Topping: “We are delighting to be taking part in National Cinema Day and giving people the chance to enjoy a big screen experience in style for less. With so many great movies to choose from, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

More information on National Cinema Day, and a full list of showings, can be found on The Flower Bowl website at theflowerbowl.uk.

Related topics:PrestonBarbieTickets