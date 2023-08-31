The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre in Preston is offering movie tickets for only £3 on Saturday 2, September to help celebrate National Cinema Day.

The special offer applies to all films on all screens showing throughout the day. Choose from a selection of big blockbuster hits including Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Equalizer 3, Elemental and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

See a films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Equalizer 3 for £3.00.

Tickets can be booked online in advance. There is a 50p booking fee for films booked online.

The Flower Bowl Venue Manager Emily Topping: “We are delighting to be taking part in National Cinema Day and giving people the chance to enjoy a big screen experience in style for less. With so many great movies to choose from, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”