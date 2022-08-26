News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe TT legend John McGuinness does impression of Tyson Fury on BBC Question of Sport

Morecambe motorcycle ace John McGuinness will appear on popular TV quiz show Question of Sport tonight (Friday, August 26) doing an impression of fellow town sporting legend Tyson Fury.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:05 am

In a preview clip released online, the 23-time TT Isle of Man motorcycle road race winner is seen impersonating the world heavyweight boxing champion's running style in light-hearted fashion.

Tyson Fury only lives about a mile from me, you see him training,” John tells presenter Paddy McGuinness.

“But I don't know what he's doing, he doesn't really run much.”

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN - JUNE 07: John McGuinness poses with the senior trophy during the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) Races on June 7, 2007 in Douglas, Isle of Man. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

John then did a quick impression of the 6ft 9in WBC Heavyweight Champion running, as host Paddy McGuinness said: "I wouldn't really be insulting Tyson Fury on the telly! Especially if he lives near you."

McGuinness joked: "I'll be on the motorbike, I'll be gone, don't worry about that!"

In tweeting a clip from tonight's show, the Isle of Man TT Races Twitter page @ttracesofficial asked: "The question is, who is your money on in the Morecambe match-up, McGuinness or Tyson Fury?"

John replied on his own Twitter @jm130tt.

"Oh dear!! Looks like I'm getting a fat lip!!!"

You can see John McGuinness on Question of Sport tonight (August 26) at 8pm on BBC1.

'The Morecambe Missile' will appear on the long-running TV sport quiz show alongside team captains, Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player Sam Quek and former England rugby union star Ugo Monye, and fellow panellists England cricket great Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, boxing star Joshua Buatsi, and wildwater canoe world champion Hannah Brown.

