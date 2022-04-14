Morecambe Comic Con is a free event over Easter

The Comic Con is at The Platform in Morecambe and will have all the Comic Con stalls selling toys, collectables, comics, Pokemon, action figures, Funko Pops, artwork, gaming, frames, jewellery, handmade goods, vintage, retro and more.

There will also be some appearances from characters and costumers.

The Cosplay Competition will have prizes for people that dress up.

A group in costume pose for a picture at Morecambe Comic Con. Picture by Julian Brown 22/04/19.