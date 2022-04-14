Morecambe Comic Con is a free event over Easter
Morecambe Comic Con is back on Easter Bank Holiday Monday April 18 and this year it will be a free event.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:30 pm
The Comic Con is at The Platform in Morecambe and will have all the Comic Con stalls selling toys, collectables, comics, Pokemon, action figures, Funko Pops, artwork, gaming, frames, jewellery, handmade goods, vintage, retro and more.
There will also be some appearances from characters and costumers.
The Cosplay Competition will have prizes for people that dress up.
Go along between 10am and 4pm.