Love Island: Lancashire rugby league player Keanan Brand looks to shake things up the villa

With the fallout from Movie Night ongoing, a rugby player from Lancashire hopes to shake things up further as he enters the villa as the latest Love Island bombshell.

By Matt Pennington
18 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:22pm

Keanan Brand has become the latest RL star to appear on the reality show, and will be hoping to turn heads following the ever dramatic Movie Night – when contestants find out what the others have been getting up to behind their backs – and has confirmed he already has his eyes on who he’d describe as his “perfect girl” based on looks.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Ormskirk and plays for Leigh Leopards, follows in the foot steps of last season’s Jacques O’Neill, who had played for the Castleford Tigers prior to joining the hit show.

Learning his trade at Wigan St. Patrick’s, Keenan joined Widnes Vikings before making his debut in the top flight as a teenager, scoring eight tries in 33 games before his move to Warrington.

Keanan heads into the villa as the latest bombshell
He initially joined the Leopards on loan from the Wolves ahead of their 2021 Super League campaign and featured 12 times throughout the season.

Last year saw the centre secure a permanent move to the Leythers in what was a successful season for the club, achieving promotion back to the top division with Keanan contributing 13 tries in 23 appearances – form which saw him called up to the Ireland squad for the World Cup before injury meant that he didn’t feature.

After being absent from the squad for the first game of the season, it can’t be certain when he will next play for Adrian Lam’s side.

Keanan signed a contract extension with the Leopards in July of last year, but his current contract situation is unclear with the club yet to make a statement.

Love IslandLancashireSuper League