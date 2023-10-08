News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire's Big Brother contestants from the past including: Ryan Ruckledge, Adele Roberts and Kieran Lee

Big Brother is launching on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, October 8) at 9pm.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST

So we wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on a few of the past contestants who entered the show from Lancashire.

Out of 329 contestants who featured in the 'main' shows from 2000 to 2018, only eight came from Lancashire and neighbouring areas.

Here are the Lancashire Big Brother contestants from the past.

Ryan Ruckledge, Blackpool.

1. Ryan Ruckledge, Blackpool.

Ryan Ruckledge, Blackpool. Photo: PA

Elizabeth Woodcock, Cumbria.

2. Elizabeth Woodcock

Elizabeth Woodcock, Cumbria. Photo: PA

Sam Giffen, Lytham.

3. Sam Giffen

Sam Giffen, Lytham. Photo: PA

Adele Roberts, Southport.

4. Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts, Southport. Photo: PA

