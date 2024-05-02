Lancashire woodworking company has products featured in final of BBC’s Interior Design Masters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grand final took place at the magnificent Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, where the two finalists had to transform a holiday lodge each within the grounds.

Roisin Quinn, the crowned winner, used both the large scallop and wavy trims, that have been designed and made by Hello Nook, to help transform her lodge.

When judging the two finalists on their lodges, renowned US interior decorator Jonathan Adler, on seeing the scallop trim for the first time exclaimed "You heard it here first but scallops are the new ripple. It is a very important trend and I think Roisin is on it. I love it!”

Roisin during a visit to Hello Nook

Host and judge of the show, Michelle Ogundehin, also said how much she loved the detail that the trim provided within the lodge.

Alan Carr even joked to Roisin about the trim, while holding it up to his mouth, saying “where did you get the moulds of my teeth! It’s uncanny! I’m so pleased I inspire you!”

Roisin had first dropped into the Hello Nook workshop last September, during filming, to collect the trim. That’s when Hello Nook realized where it was going but had to wait until the final show aired to see how exactly it would be used.

The new trims that Hello Nook will exclusively launch with Roisin will reflect her maximalist and flowery style. These will all be made, from start to finish, in their Lancashire workshop.

Director of Hello Nook, Nick Brake, says “we are incredibly excited that firstly our products featured in the show but also that we are working together with Roisin to bring out her exciting new range of trims and can’t wait to launch it in the next few weeks!”

Hello Nook is a small, family run business, that was founded in 2021. They seek to make very high quality, bespoke, furniture from secret doors and bookcases to beautiful ranges of decorative trims and mouldings.