As we reported yesterday, Lucien, who hails from Read, was being tipped by industry insiders to take over the iconic role of 007 from outgoing star Daniel Craig.

However, probability calculator AceOdds has revealed that the hot favourite is now Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is priced at 7/4 with a 36% probability.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lucien Laviscount attends as David Yurman Celebrates The Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lucien, who attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, is priced at 12/1 and an 8% probability.

As you can see, he’s up against some pretty impressive actors on the shortlist.

Here’s all the contenders and their odds: