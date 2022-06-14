ITV's The Bay begins filming in Morecambe for brand new season

The show’s writer, Daragh Carville, made an announcement on social media which said: “First day of filming on series four of The Bay. Love to all the cast and crew.”

The show’s production company, Tall Story Pictures shared a picture of a clapperboard for The Bay, along with the caption: “Yay! Day One. The Bay. Series 4. Here we go.”

Season 3 of The Bay marked Marsha Thomason's debut as the new star of the drama series, taking on the role of incoming family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, who inherits the troubled patch previously overseen by DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who led the cast of the previous two seasons.

THE BAY | SERIES 3 DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

DS Townsend (Marsha Thomason) was thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job.

The season saw her get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family in the hopes of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

A fourth season of The Bay was confirmed back in February.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said of season 4: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”