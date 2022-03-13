In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said that the semi-final will be hosted by Willoughby’s co-host Phillip Schofield alone.

“Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice live final.”

Dancing on Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Sunday’s semi-finals will see a double elimination.

Last week paralympian Stef Reid was the latest celebrity eliminated from the show, the judging panel voting unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte.

Willoughby and Schofield praised both contestants and suggested the quality of performances this year had reached an all-time high.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all scored the maximum 40 points.