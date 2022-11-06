Chorley’s Commons Speaker said the former health secretary’s fate in politics “lies with the people” – who will “make their feelings known” about his decision to go on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended and come under fire after opting to join the show, which starts on Sunday night.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle

“It’s not what I think, it’s what his constituents think, because they’re the people that matter,” Sir Linsday told Sky News show Beth Rigby Interviews,

“We’re elected to represent those people, they voted for him, and they will have the answer. If you don’t like it, they’ll get rid of us. In the end, you’ve got to put your constituents first.”

He added: “Would I do it, I think is a better question.