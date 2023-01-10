News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hit Sky show Brassic spotted filming in East Lancashire for fifth season

The cast and crew of hit Sky One show ‘Brassic’ are back in East Lancashire, filming the fifth season.

By Dominic Collis
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:43pm

Filming crews and wagons were spotted parked up in Newchurch, Rossendale, on a wet and windy lunchtime today (Tuesday).

Similar film crews have regularly been spotted around Burnley, Bacup and other parts of East Lancashire where much of the location filming has taken place.

Hide Ad

The comedy drama series, which first aired in 2019, follows the lives of Vinnie O'Neill (Joe Gilgun) and his friends in the fictional town of Hawley. It also stars Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar and Dominic West.

Film crews for Sky show Brassic were in Newchurch, Rossendale, today
Most Popular
Read More
Brassic in Burnley as new series of hit Sky show airs for fourth season

Several locations have been used in Burnley, including the former Gannow Baths, and at the back of Hammerton Street.

Hide Ad

Since the third season the show has been broadcast on Sky Max. The fifth season is set to air at some point this year.

East LancashireSkyBurnley