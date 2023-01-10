Hit Sky show Brassic spotted filming in East Lancashire for fifth season
The cast and crew of hit Sky One show ‘Brassic’ are back in East Lancashire, filming the fifth season.
Filming crews and wagons were spotted parked up in Newchurch, Rossendale, on a wet and windy lunchtime today (Tuesday).
Similar film crews have regularly been spotted around Burnley, Bacup and other parts of East Lancashire where much of the location filming has taken place.
The comedy drama series, which first aired in 2019, follows the lives of Vinnie O'Neill (Joe Gilgun) and his friends in the fictional town of Hawley. It also stars Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar and Dominic West.
Several locations have been used in Burnley, including the former Gannow Baths, and at the back of Hammerton Street.
Since the third season the show has been broadcast on Sky Max. The fifth season is set to air at some point this year.