Here's everything you need to know about Morecambe based crime drama The Bay season 4

The series has so far given us three instalments and its most recent season saw a new detective take the helm in the form of Morecambe CID’s family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar).

The last season saw Thomason tasked with the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, and as well as an enthralling plotline, the series was also praised for its representation of the Deaf community, British Pakistani families and cultural burials.

Like the previous series, this season of The Bay will focus on one intriguing case. As the synopsis reads: “When young mum of four Beth Metcalf dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

“As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

As previously mentioned, Thomason will return as DS Jenn Townsend. Other returning series regulars include Daniel Ryan (Innocent), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World’s End) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra). The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Joining the new series as guest cast members are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack) as Dean Metcalf, Claire Goose (Waking The Dead) as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, and Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth).

Other new cast members include Karl Davies (The Tower) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses). Tom Taylor (Us), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will also star as the Metcalf’s four children.