Freddie Flintoff stops off in Leyland for a game of cricket with children whilst filming BBC documentary

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and Leyland youngster Dawson Grime during the cricket and TV star's surprise visit to the Broadfield estate on Monday (August 9). Pic: Rachel Grime

The 2005 Ashes winner and TV presenter, from Preston, popped into The Base community centre in Bannister Drive on the Broadfield estate on Monday (August 9) as part of a new documentary he is filming.

The 43-year-old met with volunteers to learn about the important work they are doing in the community and invited youngsters to an impromptu game of cricket on nearby St John's Green.

The visit will feature in a new BBC documentary produced by South Shore Productions, the same TV company that worked with Freddie on his 2020 documentary about his battle with bulimia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyland mum and Flintoff fan Rachel Grime was 'over the moon' to meet the Lancashire legend in her hometown, along with her son Antony. Pic: Rachel Grime

Leyland mum and huge Flintoff fan Rachel Grime said she was 'over the moon' to meet the Lancashire legend in her hometown.

She said: "I already love Freddie, but I love him even more now we had the opportunity to meet him.

"He was really nice to talk with and he was great with all the kids. He is genuinely a nice guy and he had loads of time and patience for the kids whilst teaching them how to play cricket.

"Towards the end of the day when he was advised that he needs to be leaving and he should be taking his last photo, he still made sure that everyone got an opportunity to talk to him, signed his autograph for his fans and everyone got to have their photo before he left.

The 43-year-old met with volunteers to learn about the important work they are doing in the community and invited youngsters to an impromptu game of cricket on nearby St John's Green on the Broadfield estate in Leyland. Pic: The Base

"I really hope he comes back to Leyland. It was a really good day for everyone in the community."

The Base, which has been working hard to secure funding for the local community to provide more sports activities for children, invited families to come down to the community centre to meet the star.

A spokesperson from The Base said: "We were delighted to welcome Freddie Flintoff and South Shore Productions to The Base.

"We chatted with Freddy about what we do here at The Base and about youth engagement, he then chatted to members of the community from Broadfield and our friends from Wade Hall (lots of photos/selfies were taken!).

The 2005 Ashes winner and TV presenter, from Preston, popped into The Base community centre in Bannister Drive on the Broadfield estate in Leyland on Monday (August 9) as part of a new documentary he is filming. Pic: The Base

"Then we went for an informal game of cricket on St John's Green. This was part of the filming for a documentary for the BBC."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.