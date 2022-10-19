News you can trust since 1886
First pictures of Stars Wars Andor filmed in Cleveleys as new episode released on Disney Plus

The much anticipated Star Wars Andor episode filmed in Cleveleys has been released on Disney Plus.

By Matthew Calderbank
3 hours ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 2:34pm

The intergalactic action, filmed on Cleveleys beach in May 2021, includes scenes filmed at Café Cove and even a special guest appearance by Mary’s Shell.

The new episode, titled ‘Announcement’, was released on Disney Plus in the UK this morning (October 19) and sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.

The show stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.

There was much excitement last spring when film crews descended on Cleveleys beach and Café Cove was given a Star Wars makeover.

You can see pictures from when filming took place in Cleveleys here.

This is how Cleveleys looked on the latest episode of Andor...

1. Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys

Cleveleys beach and the Irish Sea star as the backdrop to the Star Wars Andor episode on Disney Plus

Photo: Andor/Disney Plus

2. Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys

Cleveleys' Café Cove was given a special Star Wars makeover for the episode

Photo: Andor/Disney Plus

3. Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys

Mary’s Shell even made a special guest appearance!

Photo: Andor/Disney Plus

4. Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys

Café Cove in Cleveleys on the new episode of Star Wars Andor on Disney Plus

Photo: Andor/Disney Plus

