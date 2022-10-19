The intergalactic action, filmed on Cleveleys beach in May 2021, includes scenes filmed at Café Cove and even a special guest appearance by Mary’s Shell.

The new episode, titled ‘Announcement’, was released on Disney Plus in the UK this morning (October 19) and sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.

The show stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.

There was much excitement last spring when film crews descended on Cleveleys beach and Café Cove was given a Star Wars makeover.

You can see pictures from when filming took place in Cleveleys here.

This is how Cleveleys looked on the latest episode of Andor...

