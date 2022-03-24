Filmgoer's enjoy first Lancaster event of its kind
A free outdoor event saw over 50 film-goers relax in deck chairs in Sun Square to become the first people in Lancaster to experience silent cinema.
Everybody was allocated their own set of personal headphones to experience silent cinema during an evening screening of ‘Four Weddings and A Funeral’.
The secret silent cinema experience was presented by The Dukes, Lancaster and Lancaster BID, made possible with support from the ERDF Welcome Back Fund.
A limited number of free tickets were available and they were all snapped up before the screening.
What is silent cinema? It’s when you get to experience an all-time iconic films, with a big screen experience, outdoors, with your own set of personal headphones.
Watch out for details of future screenings as soon as they are finalised.
