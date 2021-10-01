Everything you need to know about James Bond, Daniel Craig and No Time To Die

What is the storyline of No Time To Die?

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Who is in the film?

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

What certificate is No Time To Die?

No Time to Die has earned a 12A rating in the UK and a PG-13 in the US. It contains sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language, and some suggestive material. Essentially, films that are given a 12A generally contain material that is considered unsuitable for those aged below 12. However, children under 12 are permitted to watch the movie as long as they are accompanied by an agreeing adult.

How long is the movie?

It's a like one at 2hr 43mins - more for your money!

What have critics said about it?

It's received mostly rave reviews from the critics. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes rates it as 84% Fresh (good) following 134 independent reviews.

Is it Daniel Craig's last movie as James Bond?

Yes. This will be his fifth and final outing as 007.

Why is he quitting the role?

According to screenrant.com "Craig had been considering leaving the franchise for some time, but was drawn back after the lackluster Spectre ignited a desire to provide a more fitting finale for his version of Bond – that, and producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly helped talk Craig into returning. Following the completion of No Time To Die, the actor obviously feels he's made up for the previous entry and is happy to depart from the series."

Who will be the next James Bond?

It hasn't been decided yet but some of the biggest names in the frame are Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba.

How many James Bond films have there been?

No Time To Die is the 27th Bond movie. The first was Dr No, back in 1962.

Who else has played James Bond?