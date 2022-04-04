EastEnders legend June Brown, best known as Dot Cotton, dies aged 95
EastEnders star June Brown, best known for her role as chain-smoking Dot Cotton, has died at the age of 95.
The actress died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.
An EastEnders spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night.
“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.
“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.
“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.
“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”
The actress’s 35-year run as the Albert Square mainstay began in 1985 before she left the show in 2020.
A statement from Brown’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.
“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”
In December 2021, Brown was made an OBE in the New Year Honours for services to drama and to charity.
She was previously made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2008, again for services to drama and charity.