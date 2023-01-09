News you can trust since 1886
Date announced for release of Netflix 'Bank of Dave' movie featuring Bond, Bridgerton and Downton Abbey stars

The wait will soon be over – global streaming giant Netflix will begin screening its much-anticipated David Fiskwick biopic ‘Bank of Dave’ on Monday, January 16th.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:06pm

As revealed by the Burnley Express last February, Pendle entrepreneur, Burnley banker and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick is the subject of Netflix’s latest big movie, which stars James Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the lead role.

He will be joined by Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor, Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) in a star-studded heartwarming tale of Dave’s crusade to take on the big banks.

And familiar Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley locations will play supporting roles in the film which will be broadcast around the world.

Dave Fishwick, who will be featured in upcoming Netflix film 'Bank of Dave' starring Rory Kinnear, Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Hugh Bonneville
Netflix casts A-List stars for Burnley-based feelgood movie 'The Bank of Dave'

Nelson-born businessman Dave, who has a minbus business in Colne and a bank in Burnley, described the prospect of his life story being beamed on cinemas and television screens around the world as "bonkers" when he first revealed the news to the Burnley Express.

