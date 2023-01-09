As revealed by the Burnley Express last February, Pendle entrepreneur, Burnley banker and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick is the subject of Netflix’s latest big movie, which stars James Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the lead role.

He will be joined by Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor, Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) in a star-studded heartwarming tale of Dave’s crusade to take on the big banks.

And familiar Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley locations will play supporting roles in the film which will be broadcast around the world.

Dave Fishwick, who will be featured in upcoming Netflix film 'Bank of Dave' starring Rory Kinnear, Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Hugh Bonneville