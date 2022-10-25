The pair were engaged and had been together for 13 years, having three children together.

Sinclair left North End in the summer after two-and-a-half years at Deepdale and earlier this month signed for Bristol Rovers.

The 33-year-old has also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Swansea, Aston Villa and Celtic.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair

According to various reports the pair remain on good terms with a source telling The Sun: ““Helen and Scott have committed to co-parenting their kids as a family unit.”

The pair first became an item in 2009 when Sinclair was with Wigan and Flanagan was playing Rosie Webster in Corrie.

She would leave the soap in 2012 and go on to appear in that year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.