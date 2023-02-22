News you can trust since 1886
Channel 4 house renovation series looking for Lancashire contestants

The Worst House on the Street is a Channel 4 series looking for Lancashire contestants who want to renovate their run-down homes with an array of property professionals behind them.

By Hannah Bridgeman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The new series welcomes families, couples and friends who have recently purchased a ‘fixer-upper’ to be followed in their journey to creating a perfect home.

Those that take part will receive professional help and advice from Channel 4 property experts, Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

Channel 4 are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home (or are close to completing) and are about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within the filming timeframe of March 2023 to May/June 2023.

Brother and sister property developers Scarlette and Stuart Douglas help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without breaking the bank.
Anyone who wishes to apply can either email us at [email protected] or apply via an online application at: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/southshore/propertyrenovations2/welcome.html.

